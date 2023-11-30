Microsoft gains non-voting observer board seat at OpenAI

Microsoft (MSFT) continues to strengthen its ties with OpenAI, gaining a non-voting observer seat on OpenAI's board as Sam Altman returns as CEO of the company. The new board member has yet to be identified. Yahoo Finance Anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the latest development for the companies and it what it means moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.