Microsoft likely faces FTC antitrust investigation into Activision acquisition
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses the likelihood of an antitrust challenge to Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses the likelihood of an antitrust challenge to Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith outlines Binance's commitment of another $1 billion to aid crypto industry recovery.
As Twitter continues its uncomfortable writhing under the yoke of newly-installed owner Elon Musk, The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz has secured what might be the ultimate in commentary on Musk’s nascent leadership of the site: An interview with Twitter user Dril, the online comedian once memorably dubbed “the patron saint of the internet” by former A.V. Club editor Clayton Purdom.
(Bloomberg) -- With Chinese markets prone to sharp turning points followed by long and powerful trends, timing when to buy is almost as important as choosing what to purchase. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsUS Stocks Fluctuate as Traders Mull Rates, China: Markets WrapInvestors who jumped into Chinese sto
The People's Bank of China continues to zig while most other central banks are zagging. On Friday, the PBOC cut the ratio of deposits banks have to hold in reserve by 0.25 percentage point to an average 7.8%, saying the move would release roughly $70 billion of funds. It is the first time the PBOC has cut the ratio since April, when the requirement was lowered by the same amount. The so-called RRR has been cut steadily since 2018, when it stood at about 15%. Covid-19 has slowed China's growth be
The downfall of crypto exchange FTX starkly displays the ties between those who sell the ideas and those who write the big checks.
Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.
(Bloomberg) -- Credit trading veteran Boaz Weinstein said he’s betting against the Hong Kong dollar, joining hedge fund industry peer Bill Ackman in publicizing his short position on the pegged currency.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak“Bill’s
Lower earners especially are upping their holiday spending this year.
The stock is down 50% from its high last November. In 2008, a 56% decline set the stage for a 270% rally.
Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.
Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Arrival SA, the electric van startup that recently warned it’s running out of cash, said its former billionaire founder will step down as chief executive officer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakDenis Sverdlov will swap positions
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses leading business headlines including Tesla and Ford issuing vehicle recalls, Adidas investigating Ye over harrassment allegations, and Microsoft Teams coming under scrutiny in the EU for antitrust concerns.
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is weakening the local cedi and increasing living costs. Using gold would prevent the exchange rate from directly impacting fuel or utility prices as domestic sellers would no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products, he explained.
STORY: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover bid for Activision. That’s according to Politico, citing people familiar with the matter. Though the report said a lawsuit challenging the deal is not guaranteed.It added that the FTC's four commissioners have yet to meet with lawyers for the companies. The FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.Microsoft, maker of Xbox console, in January announced a plan to buy Activision, maker of “Call of Duty”. It would be the biggest takeover in the history of the gaming industry. Microsoft is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with videogame leaders Tencent and Sony.The deal is also facing scrutiny outside the US; the EU opened a full-scale investigation earlier this month and Britain’s antitrust watchdog announced in September it would do the same. Critics say the takeover could harm competition in the industry by restricting access to major games like 'Call of Duty'.
(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has acquired Hong Kong-based clothing label maker Trimco Group from buyout firm Affinity Equity Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping RestrictionsBrookfield
After avoiding the regulatory scrutiny of its Big Tech peers, Microsoft is facing multiple antitrust reviews.
France's Schneider Electric won control of Aveva, one of Britain's biggest tech companies, on Friday after minority shareholders approved an offer valuing the industrial software firm at 9.9 billion pounds ($11.9 billion). France's Schneider, which already owned nearly 60% of Aveva, upped its offer to 3,225 pence earlier this month after several major investors threatened to reject its previous 3,100 pence offer, which they termed "opportunistic".
AllianceBernstein (AB) and Societe Generale (SCGLY) decide to form a JV by combining their cash equities and equity research businesses.
(Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is considering lowering its offer for Toshiba Corp. from about $16 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakWhile discussions are still ongoing, and