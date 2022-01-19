U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

Microsoft 'is looking forward' with Activision Blizzard acquisition, analyst explains

Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft becoming the third-largest gaming revenue company in the world, and the pressure this will put on others like Meta and Netflix in the industry.

