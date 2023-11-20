Microsoft in winning scenario while courting fmr. OpenAI CEO

Microsoft (MSFT) stock reaches an all-time high on headlines that Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be joining the tech giant after being ousted by OpenAI's board last Friday.

Macquerie Lead Software Equity Research Analyst Fred Havemeyer attributes this unfolding coup to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as the tech company already owns 49% of OpenAI and recruiting the artificial intelligence firm's leadership would push Microsoft one step further into owning its AI model.

"We think there's still tremendous value here, whether or not OpenAI remains an independent, commercialized, and really border-pushing tech company, or whether this ultimately is internalized within Microsoft as its own AI venture," Havemeyer explains to Yahoo Finance. "We continue to think that they win."

