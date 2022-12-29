U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.71
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.27 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    +0.0060 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9750
    -1.3600 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,608.39
    +105.49 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

MicroStrategy sells, re-buys bitcoin in supposed tax harvesting move

Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith outlines MicroStrategy's tax incentives for recent bitcoin transactions, while also commenting on Solana's ties to collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

