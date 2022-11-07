Midterms, CPI report, Fed speak: What to watch in markets this week
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses major events that could move markets this week, including the midterm elections, new inflation data, earnings, and Fed commentary.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses major events that could move markets this week, including the midterm elections, new inflation data, earnings, and Fed commentary.
In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely
Shares of online car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have fallen hard, dropping 97% from their high. Unfortunately, Carvana is facing severe financial issues threatening the company's future. Nobody can be sure what will happen, but I'll break down the company's troubles to show you why the stock's risks aren't worth rolling the dice on now.
SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.
A big movie and a potentially even bigger earnings report could breathe new life into AMC Entertainment stock.
For the past few months, there has been a steady drumbeat of bad news about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks. With the price of Bitcoin no longer on the march upward, Bitcoin mining companies are struggling to turn a profit. As Cramer pointed out, Riot Blockchain is not making money right now, and he doesn't invest in companies that don't make money.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 0.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Coterra Energy Inc.'s ( NYSE:CTRA ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.68 on...
Just when you think that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is ready for a primetime comeback it finds a way to stumble like a midseason cancelation. With shares closing out the challenging week below $50, Roku has plummeted nearly 90% from the all-time highs it hit last summer. Roku isn't perfect, obviously, but could the recent sell-off be overdone?
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) just released numbers for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 (which ended September 25). Three key challenges currently hamper Qualcomm. When Qualcomm publishes this document, it offers investors some geographical context for its growth.
The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week.
In this article, we discuss the 14 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. The Federal Reserve in the United States recently released a policy statement in which it hiked […]
In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]
Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.
Positive cash flows, incredible growth rates, and a low valuation make this bank stock a no-brainer buy.
Three that I think are top buys in November are Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Despite Twilio's stock falling 84% this year, its business hasn't skipped a beat. In the third quarter, Twilio's organic revenue (which excludes revenue from acquisitions made in the past 12 months) rose 32% YOY (year over year).
It's not for the faint of heart, but follow this advice to give yourself the best shot.
Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.