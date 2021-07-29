MindMed Interim CEO on the growing competition in psychedelics industry
Robert Barrow, MindMed Interim CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss then transition in MindMed’s CEO, future outlook for the company and the psychedelics industry.
Robert Barrow, MindMed Interim CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss then transition in MindMed’s CEO, future outlook for the company and the psychedelics industry.
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the electric car kingpin, soared 5% through 11:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, bouncing back from a post-earnings sell-off in the stock. Beginning with the obvious (and least interesting) reason: This morning, StreetInsider.com reports that analysts at Germany's DZ Bank have upgraded Tesla shares from sell to buy, and more than doubled their price target on the stock, to $750 a share. More interesting than DZ's upgrade are some comments made by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas this morning.
Akiko Fujita joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss the consequences of China’s continued scrutiny towards Didi stock and Uber shares dropping due to Softbank’s plan to sell shares to cover Didi losses.
Shares of Nikola tumbled in early trading on Thursday after founder and former chairman Trevor Milton was charged by prosecutors with making false statements to investors in the electric-vehicle startup.
Long-suffering shareholders of LendingClub (NYSE: LC) got extremely good news yesterday, after the company reported blowout second-quarter earnings. Now as a hybrid digital marketplace bank, rather than a mere fintech platform, LendingClub's new business model appears to be bearing fruit in a big way. LendingClub shareholders are celebrating today.
Advanced Micro Devices is no longer an underdog; it's a leading chip designer gobbling up market share.
There's little question that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the market's star performers in recent years. Over the past three years alone, Nvidia stock has more than tripled -- and that isn't just a recent phenomenon. The stock has grown so quickly in recent years, Nvidia felt compelled to split its shares.
As the world becomes more digital, the financial sector is subject to new innovations. These two companies are changing the game.
The gold miner's second-quarter results weren't great, but the future is starting to look a bit brighter.
With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.1x General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) may be sending very bearish...
We’re well into the Q2 earnings season and the results coming in show a strong overall performance so far. In fact, according to FactSet, if the S&P 500’s actual growth rate for the quarter hits 74.2% - as appears likely right now - it will amount to the biggest year-over-year earnings growth rate the index has displayed since Q4 2009. It’s a confidence boosting turn of events and a slightly surprising one, as noted by Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus believes
Investors are digesting exactly why control of so many voting shares was just given up by a key founder.
While the first space race was between the US and the Soviets, the second one is fought within the US. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SPCE) is a prominent competitor in the commercial spaceflight race. Earlier this month, the founder Richard Branson officially made it to space, announcing regular space tourism trips to start in 2022.
AMD continues to be on fire thanks to market share gains in the chip space. Yahoo Finance Live talks with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su about the company's next big moves.
Facebook reported earnings that beat expectations, but warned of a revenue slowdown. Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research Ygal Arounian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
In this article we presented the 10 medical technology stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed discussion on these stocks, and read the 5 Medical Technology Stocks to Buy. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world’s largest industries, including manufacturing, airlines, restaurants, and oil and gas drilling, but the medical technology sector has gone […]
(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood may have been touting Roku Inc. as one of her top picks just two weeks ago, but her firm has been trimming its holdings in the video-streaming company all month.Ark Investment Management sold another 47,200 shares on Wednesday, bringing the total divestment since June 30 to about 520,000, according to Bloomberg calculations.At Wednesday’s closing price, it’s a stake worth a cool $243 million.Shares in the streaming service have rallied as much as 69% from this year’s l
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has been an impressive growth stock since its initial public offering two years ago. The video conferencing company went public at $36 per share, and it's trading at nearly $360 at the time of this writing -- which gives it a market cap of over $100 billion. Zoom certainly became a household name during the pandemic, but is the stock still worth buying after its massive post-IPO run?
In the defense industry, it pays to stick to the big names. And this giant has long been the dominant force in the sector.
As the world becomes increasingly digital, companies are collecting and storing more and more data. Cloud-based data platform company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in September 2020 to much fanfare and at a lofty valuation. Every email sent, e-commerce site visited, digital payment made, social media update posted, or YouTube video streamed leaves behind data that is collected and stored by companies.
What happened Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) climbed on Thursday, following bullish analyst commentary. As of 1:05 p.m. EDT, Zoom's stock price was up more than 5%. So what KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders raised his rating on Zoom's stock from sector weight to overweight.