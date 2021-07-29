MindMed Interim CEO on the growing competition in psychedelics industry

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood may have been touting Roku Inc. as one of her top picks just two weeks ago, but her firm has been trimming its holdings in the video-streaming company all month.Ark Investment Management sold another 47,200 shares on Wednesday, bringing the total divestment since June 30 to about 520,000, according to Bloomberg calculations.At Wednesday’s closing price, it’s a stake worth a cool $243 million.Shares in the streaming service have rallied as much as 69% from this year’s l