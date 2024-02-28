Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican Senate leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Wednesday that he will step down from his leadership position by November. He will continue serving the rest of his term, which ends January 2027.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino