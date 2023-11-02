How Moderna aims to break even by 2026

While boasting a third-quarter revenue beat, biotech firm Moderna (MRNA) reported an overwhelmingly higher-than-expected loss of $9.53 per share. Its shares find themselves under pressure over weakening COVID-19 vaccine demand. Moderna's Chief Financial Officer Jamey Mock joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company’s forward strategy.

Mock notes that the company aims to "break-even by 2026," acknowledging investors' concerns. Mock’s optimism for the 2026 deadline is based on "organic growth opportunity” in the late-stage product pipeline with plans to introduce RSV and flu vaccines in the coming years.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.