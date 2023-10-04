Moderna CEO on combo Covid, flu vaccine moving to next trial phase

A lot of Americans are planning on getting both a flu shot and Covid booster this fall. But Moderna (MRNA) has been working on a combination flu and Covid vaccine, so patients only need to get one shot instead of two. The biotech company announced that the combination vaccine will be moving on to its final trial after positive results from its early-stage trial. The company is hoping to have regulatory approval for the shot in 2025. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel tells Yahoo Finance Live that when it comes to it's current Covid vaccine, there has been "strong demand." Bancel expects to continue to see sales of the Covid vaccine into 2025 and "re-acceleration of sales" when the combination vaccine launches. When it comes to the current updated Covid booster, Bancel thinks that pharmacy chains may have underestimated demand for the shot and how quickly people would want it.

