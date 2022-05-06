Moderna CEO: 'There needs to be a new booster'
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel on the need for a new booster to protect from COVID-19 come the fall and winter seasons.
Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.
This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw a stark sell-off in Thursday's daily trading session. The Federal Reserve held its second meeting of the year yesterday and announced a 50 basis-point increase for interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that 75 basis-point increases were not being actively considered, but the mere mention of such a move seems to have helped trigger a surge in bearish market sentiment.
What happened Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is absolutely crushing it this week. Shares of the vaccine maker were up 29.9% for the week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Earlier this afternoon, Clean Energy released financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that some of the information contained in the news release and on this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words of expression reflecting optimism, satisfaction with current prospects, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan, should, anticipate and similar variations identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking.
This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.
Context is crucial when reviewing Energy Transfer's (NYSE: ET) first-quarter results. At first glance, it looked like the master limited partnership (MLP) took a significant step back from the prior-year period. Energy Transfer generated more than $5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in last-year's first quarter.
Where are Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani today?
The stock falls sharply after fuboTV lowers its full-year forecast for North America, the company's largest segment.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, advanced its Bitcoin holdings in the period ending April 30, 2022.
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today as several factors combined to send investors running for the exits. A broad pullback in stocks, coming after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point yesterday, was the most evident reason, with tech stocks feeling the sting as the Nasdaq closed down 5%. A number of its e-commerce stock peers also reported earnings last night and this morning, including Etsy, eBay, Shopify, and Wayfair, and all of the reports indicated a sharp deceleration in growth in the sector, which added to concerns about Carvana, the leading online car retailer.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best-known companies in the world, and has made plenty of shareholders wealthier over the past several decades. Apple has delivered robust growth despite its massive size. The iPhone has fueled Apple's success over that time.
The markets went into bloodbath mode on Thursday as all the main indexes tumbled by at least 3%, with the NASDAQ’s 5% drop the most acute. That represented the tech-heavy index’s biggest one-day dive since June 2020. The force of the plunge confirms what we all know by now - the market headwinds are piling up, one upon the other. At its base, the issue is simple: there are too many problems, coming in too fast, and both the impersonal markets and the individual investors are finding it difficult
AT&T (NYSE: T) was the first of the big three wireless carriers to budge when it announced a price increase for some customers on older service plans. It's the first notable price increase by any of the big three carriers since T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) completed its merger with Sprint. The price increase -- focused on older service packages -- is designed to get customers to switch to newer unlimited plans.
The three major cruise companies have battled not just covid, but also the U.S. government and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) fell 24.2% on Thursday after the grocery company moved to rein in investors' growth expectations. The gains were driven by new store openings and a 1.6% increase in comparable-store sales. Sprouts ended the quarter with 379 locations in 23 states, up from 362 stores at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.
Canada, the world's fourth-largest crude producer, is looking for ways to boost pipeline utilisation amid surging U.S LNG export volumes to Europe, as it seeks to slash its dependence on Russian energy, following its invasion of Ukraine. This has helped Enbridge, which moves about 20% of all gas consumed in the U.S and most of Canada's crude exports to the country. Enbridge said it transported 3 million barrels per day (bpd) on its Mainline system in the first quarter, higher than 2.75 million a year earlier.