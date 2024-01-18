Moderna CEO: There's 'so much noise' around vaccine facts

It has been almost four years since the COVID-19 pandemic overtook the United States and there is still so much misinformation surrounding vaccines. Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to discuss the politicized environment for vaccinations.

"What I think is difficult is that there's so much noise that for most people to understand whatever facts versus fiction is really, really difficult," Bancel states, emphasizing the importance of vaccines to protect the elderly and infants. "That's the other thing we want to make sure is that we educate new moms, new parents so that they are able to have the facts — Do I prefer to have my kid... go to the hospital, and the child stays in the hospital, hospitalized... or do I want the vaccine that has a lot of safety data..."

Bancel also comments on whether the 2024 US election will influence bias around science — "Do not forget it's the Trump administration who set up... and actually... created and developed the vaccine..." — while discussing Moderna's future product pipeline.

