Moody's downgrade weighs on stocks, Investors eye inflation data: Yahoo Finance Live

It's another big week on Wall Street with investors digesting a flurry of economic news. Late Friday, Moody's downgraded its outlook on the US, lowering its rating from stable to negative. The move comes ahead of the October CPI report tomorrow, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve. Additionally, the U.S. is headed for another possible government shutdown if lawmakers fail to reach a deal before the end of the week. Key names to watch today include Boeing (BA), after Emirates agreed to a massive $52 billion dollar deal for nearly 100 Boeing aircraft. Yahoo Finance trending tickers: Palantir (PLTR), Apple (AAPL), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and CrowdStrike (CRWD).



Live guests today include:

10:15 a.m. ET - Sachin Jain, CEO & President, SCAN Group & Health Plan

10:30 a.m. ET - Lakshman Achuthan, Co-Founder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute

10:45 a.m. ET - Richard Gelfond, IMAX CEO

11:30 a.m. ET - Brendan Jones, Blink Charging CEO

