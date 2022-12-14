U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,995.32
    -24.33 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.35
    -142.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.89
    -85.93 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.45
    -11.91 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    +2.09 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2431
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4100
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,829.37
    +79.77 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.28
    -0.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     
1

Morgan Stanley cuts EV market penetration forecasts as Tesla stock continues to slide

Morgan Stanley lowered its estimates on EV market penetration as Tesla shares continue falling.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed is weighing ‘the balance of risk’ heading into 2023: Strategist

    BNY Mellon Investment Management Senior Investment Strategist Jake Jolly joins Yahoo Finance Live to share his key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's latest press conference and where he sees the U.S. economy heading next.

  • 'The Brakes Are Screeching On EV Demand,' Analyst Says; These Stocks Are Getting Slammed

    EV demand is stalling, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas said. Tesla and Lucid are extending losses, while lithium, EV chip plays are hardest hit.

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...

  • Retail investors pile into Tesla as shares remain under pressure

    Tesla's shares are down about 17% so far this month, but the stock remains the top pick for retail investors.

  • Apple's AppStore Set To Open The Door For NFTs, Cryptos Adoption. Are NFTs A Buy Now?

    Is it possible to create uniqueness in the digital world? NFTs in a metaverse could be the next growth spurt for content streaming companies

  • Stocks trend lower after Fed rate hike decision, bitcoin prices tick up in afternoon session

    Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down how investors and markets are reacting to the Fed's latest interest rate hike decision after of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • Binance resumes USDC withdrawals after temporary halt as FTX fallout ripples through crypto industry

    After a temporary halt, Binance has resumed customer withdrawals for the stablecoin, USDC. That halt came as Binance saw a massive wave of withdrawals. The CEO is trying to calm jittery customers.

  • Novavax Announces Proposed Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a proposed offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "notes"). The notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In connection with the offering of th

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Novavax Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering to sell up to $125 million of its common stock. In connection with the common stock offering, Novavax expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and comm

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged to All-Time Lows Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Buy Plug Power Stock, UBS Says. It Could Lead a Potential $10 Trillion Hydrogen Market.

    Investors need to take a closer look at Plug Power stock UBS says. UBS analyst Manav Gupta initiated coverage of the alternative energy technology provider with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Gupta cited growth potential for the company, specifically in green hydrogen.

  • FTX fallout continues with Bankman-Fried arrest. But where is former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison?

    The FTX founder is in the spotlight following his arrest, but attention is also focused on the whereabouts of former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • Lennar set to report Q4 earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell

    Yahoo Finance Live's Pras Subramanian looks at Lennar shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Shouldn't Be the Big Story for Cannabis Companies

    Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors trying to gauge levels of hawkishness at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday was an example of words carrying more weight than actions. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?As pa