Morgan Stanley cuts EV market penetration forecasts as Tesla stock continues to slide
EV demand is stalling, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas said. Tesla and Lucid are extending losses, while lithium, EV chip plays are hardest hit.
Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...
Tesla's shares are down about 17% so far this month, but the stock remains the top pick for retail investors.
Is it possible to create uniqueness in the digital world? NFTs in a metaverse could be the next growth spurt for content streaming companies
After a temporary halt, Binance has resumed customer withdrawals for the stablecoin, USDC. That halt came as Binance saw a massive wave of withdrawals. The CEO is trying to calm jittery customers.
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a proposed offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "notes"). The notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In connection with the offering of th
Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.
While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.
Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering to sell up to $125 million of its common stock. In connection with the common stock offering, Novavax expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and comm
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.
The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's
Investors need to take a closer look at Plug Power stock UBS says. UBS analyst Manav Gupta initiated coverage of the alternative energy technology provider with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Gupta cited growth potential for the company, specifically in green hydrogen.
The FTX founder is in the spotlight following his arrest, but attention is also focused on the whereabouts of former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison
The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.
Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.
