Morgan Stanley defends Apple stock, citing overblown demand concerns

Motley Fool

The market hasn't been kind to growth stocks lately, but that doesn't mean that the space is devoid of opportunities for the long-term investor. On the contrary, for investors with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy and the patience to wait out the near-term volatility while adding to a diversified portfolio, this could be an ideal time to load up on beaten-down growth stocks with remarkable future potential. On that note, let's take a look at three such stocks that the market has severely discounted over the last year but that Wall Street thinks could soar by 50% or higher in the next 12 months.