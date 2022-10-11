Morgan Stanley downgrades Zoom stock
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Morgan Stanley downgrading Zoom to Equal Weight.
The Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in Sept. 2018. However, both NIO and Li are still far ahead of their smaller American counterparts like Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which expects to produce 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles this year, and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which is trying to ramp up its production to manufacture 25,000 vehicles this year.
Sports reporter Josh Schafer outlines how sports betting sites are reacting to California's vote on Prop 27, as well as how China's COVID-19 lockdowns are still impacting casino stocks.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.
Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...
Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $27.53, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day.
After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive
Investors need to pay close attention to Ford (F) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.
The Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to control surging inflation by increasing interest rates has weighed heavily on growth stocks this year, with investors deciding to dump high-growth companies despite some impressive financial results. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) are two such growth stocks that have borne the brunt of the market sell-off. While AMD stock is down nearly 60% in 2022, Fortinet has lost 28% of its value so far.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading on Tuesday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon warns investors that stocks could slide much further as the Fed continues hiking interest rates.
Anyone who has even been thinking about purchasing a home or car knows interest rates are rapidly rising this year. As the Federal Reserve hikes its benchmark interest rates, the ripple effects spread out to loans and debt assets across the entire economy. For example, risk-free Treasury bonds now offer higher yields than they did last year, which means that more risky forms of debt -- like mortgages or personal loans -- have to yield their loan owners more to compensate.
Institutional investors have been pouring money into Blackstone's investments, which are expected to grow even more.
A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.
Warnings about monetary overkill by central banks are growing louder. This time the insurgency is coming from within America's New Keynesian elite.
The 'Crash Confidence Index' is getting bullish as more investors become anxious about their portfolios.
Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.
Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $36.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day.
Video game retailer GameStop sells for 59% less than its 52-week high, and meal-kit specialist Blue Apron has fallen back into penny stock territory. The next meme stock with real potential to return to penny-stock status may be AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). Although a good portion of the audience populating this cinema chain's theaters has returned, the movie theater stock faces an uncertain future as it tries to overcome numerous struggles.