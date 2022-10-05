Morgan Stanley slashes price target on General Motors stock
Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses stock performance for General Motors after Morgan Stanley slashes its price target.
The company also reiterated its full-year production target of 25,000 vehicles, sending shares up 9% in post-market trade. The Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle company produced 4,401 and delivered 4,467 vehicles in the preceding quarter. Rivian's rival and the world's most valuable automaker Tesla Inc missed market expectations for deliveries in the third quarter.
Faced with mounting evidence that loose U.S. monetary policy contributed to the breakout of inflation last year, the Federal Reserve now faces the risk it jumped too far the other way with its plans to fight price pressures through continued aggressive interest rate hikes even as the world economy wobbles. The warning signs of a policy overcorrection have intensified as the U.S. central bank's intent to "raise and hold" its benchmark overnight interest rate touched off a global asset repricing - stocks and currencies have fallen and borrowing costs for governments and corporations have risen - that some analysts worry has outpaced the Fed's ability to assess the impact of its policies. Economists at Morgan Stanley recently estimated that between inflation and stricter Fed policy, dollar liquidity in the United States, Europe, Japan and China has declined by $4 trillion since March and is falling fast.
Ford stock and GM stock both spiked Tuesday. Concern about U.S. auto sales recently expanded from supply to demand.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have now plunged more than 20% in less than 20 days. There are several reasons for that, but a new catalyst now has the drop gaining momentum. Today's move lower was sparked by the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed course and now intends to follow through with his bid to purchase Twitter for his original offer price of $54.20 per share.
These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off 300 points Wednesday after a stronger-than-expected ADP employment report.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Wednesday.
The e-commerce giant has just made a decision that suggests the health of the economy is not improving.
Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and a closer look at future revenue growth expectations and valuation metrics.
As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.
Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.
Lordstown (RIDE) begins production of the Endurance pickup truck. It expects to deliver almost 50 units in 2022 and the rest in the first half of 2023.
Tilray and SNDL are both down by over 59%, and Aurora's shares are performing even worse, losing more than 77% of their value. Considering that the market-tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is only down by around 21.9%, it's no shock that shareholders are second-guessing their investments in these so-called growth stocks, nor is it surprising that potential buyers are hesitating to start new positions. In fact, with the exception of SNDL, their quarterly gross margins have actually gotten worse over the last three years.
To get a sense of who is truly in control of International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ), it is important...
Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.
The company's new processors could help it gain ground over AMD, but investors need to look at the bigger picture.
September was yet another down month for the stock market, and the outlook still doesn't look great with inflation showing no signs of coming to an end. Taking that advice into consideration, there are three growth stocks that stand out from the rest and that investors should consider buying this month given their promising futures: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). Trading at around 50 times earnings, healthcare giant Eli Lilly may turn off some investors with its steep valuation.
The sticking point this time is what a prolonged recession will do to Roku's ad-supported business model. Despite what Roku's grim stock chart may show you, that scenario didn't play out either. The last 15 months have been bruising for Roku shareholders, but did the initial bearish thesis land its punch?
A war in Europe and the subsequent energy crisis it's causing would be enough to tank global stock markets in any given year. On top of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, markets are also reeling from rapidly rising interest rates intended to quell runaway inflation. Once you consider all the challenges stock markets face, it's a little surprising that the benchmark S&P 500 index has only lost around 25% of its value this year.