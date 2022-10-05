Morgan Stanley slashes price target on General Motors stock

Reuters

Faced with mounting evidence that loose U.S. monetary policy contributed to the breakout of inflation last year, the Federal Reserve now faces the risk it jumped too far the other way with its plans to fight price pressures through continued aggressive interest rate hikes even as the world economy wobbles. The warning signs of a policy overcorrection have intensified as the U.S. central bank's intent to "raise and hold" its benchmark overnight interest rate touched off a global asset repricing - stocks and currencies have fallen and borrowing costs for governments and corporations have risen - that some analysts worry has outpaced the Fed's ability to assess the impact of its policies. Economists at Morgan Stanley recently estimated that between inflation and stricter Fed policy, dollar liquidity in the United States, Europe, Japan and China has declined by $4 trillion since March and is falling fast.