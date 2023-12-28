Morgan Stanley, Starbucks, Tesla: 2024 leadership in focus

Various companies have experienced a changing of the guard in leadership in 2023. With 2024 just days away, these companies and fresh CEOs prepare to face new challenges. Three companies in particular are in focus for many investors next year — Morgan Stanley (MS), Starbucks (SBUX), and Tesla (TSLA).

Morgan Stanley will have new leadership in CEO Ted Pick, succeeding James Gorman who will stay on as executive chairman for one year. Pick has been with the company since 1990, starting as an analyst and was involved in capital-raising activities during the 2008 financial crisis.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will face ongoing challenges in handling growing unionization efforts across Starbucks locations nationwide. Ongoing union pushes and calls for boycotts, which have reportedly cost the coffee chain $11 billion in value, will be an uphill battle for Narasimhan.

Lastly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be under close watch as multiple headwinds for the company mount including massive recalls, unionization efforts in Europe, and Musk's time spent as leader of multiple companies including the Boring Company and X.com (formerly Twitter).

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down the latest developments with these company leaders and the challenges they will face in 2024.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.