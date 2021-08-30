Morning Brief: Consumer confidence and its impact on markets
Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland shares why investors should keep their eyes peeled on the consumer confidence index this month.
The video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings after the markets close on August 30. Zoom has been rapidly growing and delivering a series of blowout earnings over the past few quarters, fueled by rising demand for its cloud-native video-first platform as a result of the work-from-home and online-learning craze. However, in the wake of the vaccination program's success, market sentiment has altered, and there are concerns that
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.
Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.
Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.
CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]
If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.
Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...
John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.
Li Auto beat Q2 earnings estimates and gave a strong Q3 outlook that anticipates outselling EV rival Nio.
Every investor in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...
A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.
Business is already strong for these companies, and an infrastructure bill would be another tailwind.
(Bloomberg) -- The huge rally for Covid-19 vaccine makers has stalled as Wall Street waits for the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to weigh in on whether Americans should get a third shot. On Monday, a meeting of outside advisers to the agency could finally give investors a sense of clarity. Moderna Inc., which became the best performer in the S&P 500 Index after its stock price more than tripled this year, has slid 24% from its record high in early August. BioNTech SE, which has
Some of these stocks loved by money managers are pricey, but remain in favor.
Small-company stocks are showing big potential again versus the S&P 500. And analysts are pinpointing the ones they like most.
Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb): Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.
The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.
Home products retailer Williams Sonoma, Deere, and eight other companies announced dividend increases this past week.
Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.