Morning Brief: Consumer confidence and its impact on markets

(Bloomberg) -- The huge rally for Covid-19 vaccine makers has stalled as Wall Street waits for the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to weigh in on whether Americans should get a third shot. On Monday, a meeting of outside advisers to the agency could finally give investors a sense of clarity. Moderna Inc., which became the best performer in the S&P 500 Index after its stock price more than tripled this year, has slid 24% from its record high in early August. BioNTech SE, which has