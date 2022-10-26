Mortgage applications at lowest level since 1997 after declining for second week
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), mortgage applications have declined for the second straight week.
Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) Defense, Space & Security unit recorded $2.8 billion of losses on certain fixed-price development programs, driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges. Q3 sales for the unit decreased 20% to $5.31 billion. Overall sales increased 4% to $15.96 billion, missing the consensus of $17.83 billion. Adjusted loss per share widened to $(6.18) from $(0.60) a year ago. Related: Boeing Wins Senator Support For Request For Waiving D
(Bloomberg) -- The worst Treasury rout in decades has room to run as the Federal Reserve unreservedly makes fighting inflation its top priority, according to JPMorgan Asset Management. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayWhile yields in the world’s biggest bond market have sky
The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by 22 basis points to 7.16% for the week ended Oct. 21 while the MBA's Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, fell 1.7% from a week earlier. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, as the Federal Reserve pursues an aggressive path of interest rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation. The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time at the conclusion of its next policy meeting on Nov. 1-2.
The aerospace company reported quarterly free cash flow of $2.9 billion, well ahead of Wall Street projections for $1 billion.
INTC stock edged down Wednesday as the company spun off Mobileye in an initial public offering that priced above the expected range.
Investors are getting another reminder of the risk of teaming up with volatile influencers. Following Adidas' decision to cut ties with singer Kanye West, shares of the shoemaker are down 3.2% this week, based on trading on the Deutsche Borse Xetra quoted by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Pressure turned up on Adidas to part ways with West after the singer made a series of charged racial comments.
BA stock and GE stock were mixed following earnings misses. Boeing sees a sharp turnaround in its free cash flow.
The SEC is set to finalize and adopt a rule Wednesday that would claw back executive compensation of companies that have to materially correct financial statements, raising the bar for Corporate America's highly paid CEOs.
My boyfriend owns a house with a 30-year mortgage balance of $150,000 on a 4% interest rate. You have worked hard to pay off your mortgage, and you have $50,000 in savings, less than 20% of your boyfriend’s savings.
Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.
Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.
When a stock experiences a golden cross technical event, good things could be on the horizon. How should investors react?
Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.
Boeing shares were up 2.4% before falling as much as 4% on a turbulent day of trading. It has been a difficult few years for Boeing investors, with the stock hit first by issues with the company's 737 MAX and then by the pandemic and its impact on Boeing's airline customers. The 737 MAX is airborne again, and airlines are steadily rebuilding their schedules, but Boeing faces a long recovery from here.
At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.