Mortgage applications rise 7% as majority of Americans prioritize homebuying
Yahoo Finance Live examines mortgage rate trends in relation to how American homebuyers seem to prioritize and acting on the need for new home purchases.
Shopify said late Tuesday that it would be raising prices for all merchants that use its platform, with monthly plan prices rising 33%, on average. For merchants on annual plans, subscription prices doubled, with the Basic, Shopify, and Advanced plans rising to $14.44, $39.44, and $147.78 per month, respectively. The $2,000 monthly cost of the Shopify Plus plan remained unchanged.
Tesla shares trade slightly higher in extended trading after the EV maker reported Q4 earnings revenue and profit beat.
If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon
Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to breakdown what to look out for in Tesla's earnings report expected out after today's bell.
Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?
EV investors are nervous today, but one thing they need not worry about: Plug Power won't deliver bad news tonight.
Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) climbed more than 6% on Wednesday, following the release of the telecom titan's fourth-quarter earnings report. AT&T added 656,000 postpaid phone subscribers, who pay monthly bills and are generally wireless carriers' most profitable customers. For the full year, AT&T gained a total of nearly 2.9 million of these sought-after subscribers.
Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.
EARNINGS RESULTS Lam Research Corp. shares declined in the extended session Wednesday after the silicon-foundry equipment supplier forecast results for the current quarter that fell well below the Wall Street consensus, while announcing unspecified cost cuts.
The Biden administration is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.
ServiceNow reported earnings that topped while revenue growth met expectations. Its subscription outlook for 2023 came in above views.
Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) sold off on Wednesday, falling by more than 8% by 10:30 a.m. ET. Weighing on the utility were its fourth-quarter results. NextEra Energy reported mixed fourth-quarter results.
The EV sector is starting to mature enough for one widely followed analyst to begin picking winners and losers.
Yahoo Finance Live checks out Capital One shares amid growth seen in the financial sector.
Cathie Wood made her name by backing growth-oriented and cutting-edge stocks with her Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivering huge returns for investors before and during the Covid-era. That all changed, however, as market sentiment shifted, and the past two years have seen the once-lauded investor’s reputation take a hit with the ARKK fund posting huge losses. But, so far, 2023 is turning out to be a turnaround story. ARKK is up nearly 20% since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Wood has been loadi
Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down why Shopify stock is soaring, Boeing's quarterly loss, and why investors are cheering AT&T stock following the company’s latest earnings report.
Tesla's profit margins narrowed sharply over the fourth quarter, but Elon Musk has stuck to his target of a 50% growth rate for annual deliveries.
Here's how the three largest lithium stocks listed on a major U.S. stock exchange -- Albemarle, SQM, and Livent -- stacked up by 2022 performance.