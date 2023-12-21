Advertisement
Mortgage rates fall, Carnival stock pops on earnings: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.67%, according to Freddie Mac. It’s the lowest rates have been since June. On Wall Street, Carnival Corporation (CCL) shares are rising after the cruise company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. CEO Josh Weinstein will join the show at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the report. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Micron Technology (MU), AMC Entertainment (AMC), and Moderna (MRNA).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - Mona Mahajan, Edward Jones Senior Investment Strategist
3:25 p.m. ET - Ray Wang, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder
3:50 p.m. ET - Nick Setyan, Wedbush Securities Managing Director
4:05 p.m. ET - Ann Berry, Threadneedle Ventures Founder and CEO
4:20 p.m. ET - Sam Poser, Williams Trading Equity Analyst
4:45 p.m. ET - Aditya Bhave, Bank of America Senior U.S. Economist

