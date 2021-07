Motley Fool

For the second day in a row, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock is sinking. After falling 1.6% from Friday's close on Monday, shares of the cruise ship operator are down another 2.5% as of 11:11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. On Monday, The Miami Herald reported that in an effort to keep its ships free of the novel coronavirus -- but also comply with a Florida law forbidding cruise companies from requiring that passengers show proof of vaccination against it -- Carnival has decided to demand that vacationers purchase "special COVID-19 travel insurance" if they want to board its ships.