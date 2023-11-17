Mortgage rates slide, but renting may still be more viable

Cooling inflation may be sparking hope for more than just investors, as Federal Reserve officials have seemingly finished hiking interest rates. Mortgage rates may be sliding for their third consecutive week, but they remain rather high, hurting the real estate sector already suffering from inventory pressures.

Yahoo Finance Housing Reporter Dani Romero discusses mortgage rates and weighs in on the costs and benefits of renting versus purchasing a home in this housing market climate.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.