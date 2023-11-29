Most US cities are not 'commute-worthy': Expert

Although the US housing market has been rather tumultuous in 2023 online, the commercial real estate sector is on high alert for what 2024 may bring. Brian Klinksiek, LaSalle Asset Management Global Head of Research and Strategy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to shed light on the state of the US commercial real estate market and what areas need improvement. Klinksiek observes that the US lacks an “eat, work, play culture."

Klinksiek insists that many major US cities “don’t yet deliver [a] commute-worthy experience” and that sentiment may potentially shift demand and property purchases, according to Klinksiek.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.