ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) chips will drive $2 billion to $2.5 billion in revenue for Broadcom this year, helped by its deals with Meta and partnerships with Alphabet and Microsoft, the analysts said. "We believe these wins are primarily at 5 nanometre and 3 nanometre and will be used to power Meta's metaverse hardware architecture that it will deploy over the next few years," analyst Harlan Sur said. Meta is investing heavily in the metaverse - a virtual space where people interact, work and play - by adding new features to hardware devices that serve as access points to the virtual world.