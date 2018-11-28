How Much it Cost the American Taxpayer to Land Insight on Mars — it's Less Than You Think
After 6 long months covering 300 million miles, NASA's spacecraft, Insight, has finally landed on Mars. The mission is intended to collect data and examine how micro-organisms might have once existed there. All of the findings to be gained about Mars are arguably a great investment for mankind, but it does come with a price tag of $814 million, according to NASA officials. See how much it cost the American taxpayer to land Insight on the red planet.