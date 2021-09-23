U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    -36.00 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    +0.0101 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3010
    +0.5230 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,631.57
    +1,489.73 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

The municipal bond market is 'overvalued' : Black Rock Municipal Bonds Group Head

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Peter Hayes, Black Rock's Municpal Bonds Group Head, discusses the state of municpal bonds and the recent FOMC meeting.

Recommended Stories