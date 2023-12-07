Musk demands Disney CEO Bob Iger be 'fired immediately'

Elon Musk exclaimed that Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger should be "fired immediately" in a post on X.com following Disney's decision to pull advertising from the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer, Pras Subramanian, and Alexandra Canal analyze Musk's latest feud as advertisers opt to invest more in digital ads on larger platforms, such as Meta's (META) Facebook and Instagram.

