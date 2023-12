Tesla (TSLA) has reportedly removed the in-car Disney+ app (DIS) from its EVs amid CEO Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Disney CEO Bob Iger, according to Electrek. Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian, Josh Schafer, and Alexandra Canal break down the news and Musk's recent rocky relationship with Iger.

