Musk restores Alex Jones' account on X after poll

STORY: Elon Musk, in a post on his social media platform X, said on Sunday that the account of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been reinstated.

The return of Alex Jones to the site, formerly known as Twitter, comes after a poll organized by Musk backed his reinstatement after a ban of nearly five years.

Close to 2 million votes were cast by the time the poll closed, with about 70% voting in favor of restoring the "@RealAlexJones" account.

Soon after reappearing on the platform, Jones began accumulating followers.

His account was permanently banned by the social media platform's previous owners on Sept. 6, 2018, citing violations to its behavior policies.

The ban came weeks after Apple, YouTube and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

Last year, Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to relatives of victims in the Sandy Hook school shooting for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the tragedy as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns.

Since Musk took over the social media platform, X has reinstated other previously suspended accounts including that of former President Donald Trump.

Musk has since sought to reassure users and advertisers that such a decision would be made with the consideration of a content moderation council.

But Musk has gone from seeking to reassure advertisers to cursing them out.

The billionaire unleashed a profanity-laden tirade against advertisers that have fled X over antisemitic content.

The F-bombs flew at a New York Times DealBook event last month after Musk apologized for an antisemitic post he re-shared that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people, with the comment: "You have said the actual truth."