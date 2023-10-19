Musk turned into 'a little baby' on Tesla call: Investor

Tesla (TSLA) reported third quarter results that missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Kevin Paffrath, the YouTuber behind "Meet Kevin," a financial analyst, and Tesla investor, had harsh words for the EV maker's CEO Elon Musk. Paffrath called the company's earnings call "terrible," saying Musk has a lot going on, but "it doesn't justify acting like Trump on Twitter, stonewalling the SEC or the European Union, and quite frankly, turning into a little baby on the earnings call. I mean, he was almost in tears. It showed a complete lack of leadership. Tesla is a leadership-less company right now." Paffrath says Musk's performance was a "slap in the face to everyone," including shareholders and Tesla employees. Overall, Paffrath says that Tesla still has "so much potential," is "generating massive profit per vehicle," and has "great products."

