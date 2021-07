Motley Fool

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech were the first to receive emergency authorization for their mRNA vaccine in December. Both companies were able to gear up their manufacturing processes to capture the U.S. market, while competitors like Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ran into regulatory and production issues which delayed their efforts. Because of its successful development and manufacturing ramp-up, as of Q1 Moderna, had advance purchase agreements (APAs) in place to the tune of $19.2 billion, and it expects to ship 800 million to 1 billion doses by the end of 2021.