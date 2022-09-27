NASA’s DART mission smashes into asteroid
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the successful NASA DART mission that redirected an asteroid.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the successful NASA DART mission that redirected an asteroid.
Switzerland would have to discard 10.3 million doses of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said Saturday. The ministry said it had no choice but to eliminate the shots after the doses expired. It told the news agency that 2.5 million doses were being stored at a Swiss army logistics base and 7.8 million were in an external storage depot in Belgium. The ministry confirmed an initial report, which estimated that the destroyed doses would be worth around CHF280 milli
Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the completion of commissioning of the lixiviant injection system for the Phoenix in-situ recovery ("ISR") Feasibility Field Test ("FFT") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). The lixiviant injection system is the critical operating component necessary to support the leaching phase of the FFT. View PDF version.
The vending-machine sized spacecraft successfully collided with asteroid Dimorphos at 7:14 pm ET Monday.
Instead of returning home, Ben’s jump in this week’s Quantum Leap found him in the body of astronaut David Temura aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in 1998. After finding Ben’s video and a mysterious jump drive, Addison was understandably upset that her fiancé was keeping secrets from her — especially since they fell in love while […]
The same technique could be used to deflect space rocks that threaten Earth.
STORY: "Looks to me like we're headed straight in."Can mankind deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth? NASA has inched one step closer to finding out.After its DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a distant asteroid at hypersonic speed.DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is the world's first-ever test of a planetary defense system. Humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body."3...2...1..."NASA workers just outside Washington D.C. cheered as they witnessed the bullseye hit.Second-by-second images of the spacecraft crashing into the asteroid 'moonlet' known as Dimorphos, ten months after DART first launched."We have impact." The mission was devised to determine whether a spacecraft can nudge an asteroid off course through sheer kinetic force.Even just a small tilt from millions of miles away and years in advance could potentially keep our planet out of harm's way. Nancy Chabot is the DART mission's Coordination Lead. "The test went spectacularly. It was really everything that we expected, and even, honestly, more. We were sitting there watching these images come in as we got closer and closer to Dimorphos, saw those surface features, and they came into focus. I think all of us had said it would be spectacular - and it was."But while NASA's spacecraft successfully hit its intended target, whether it did anything to change its trajectory will not be known until further observations in October. Elena Adams is one of the mission's engineers. "That's our number two goal. Number one was hit the asteroid, which we've done. But now number two is really measure that period change and characterize how much ejecta we actually put out." Neither Dimorphos or its parent asteroid Didymos present any actual threat to Earth. Both are tiny compared with the cataclysmic Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, wiping out about three-quarters of the world's plant and animal species including the dinosaurs.Of all the near-Earth asteroids that NASA tracks, none are known to pose a foreseeable hazard.However, NASA estimates there are many more near-Earth asteroids that remain undetected.
NASA's DART mission, which seeks to use specially designed impactor spacecraft to knock planet killing asteroids off-track has successfully targeted its first space rock, the asteroid Dimophos.
Nasa’s Dart spacecraft has returned is first image of the asteroid it hopes to crash into and deflect in a test of a technique that could one day protect Earth from dangerous space rocks
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). “We have impact!” Mission Control's Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward.
The Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft will be moved to the Vehicle Assembly Building.
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight. (Sept. 26)
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.
Flying into Hurricane Harvey aboard a a P-3 Hurricane Hunter nicknamed Kermit in 2018. Lt. Kevin Doreumus/NOAAAs Hurricane Ian intensifies on its way toward the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky doing something almost unimaginable: flying through the center of the storm. With each pass, the scientists aboard these planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the
DART aims to knock the asteroid Dimorphos off course in first-ever test of new planetary defense system.
Life destroying asteroids impacts are quite rare, but Nasa is developing the tools to prevent one for the first time in the history of life on Earth
Cement-like materials used by the worker drones were designed by a team at the University of Bath.
NASA on Monday successfully struck a tiny asteroid more than 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft, completing the world’s first planetary defense mission. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at roughly 7:14 p.m. ET at a speed of more than 14,000 miles per hour. It’s the…
The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor weather in key agricultural regions from the United States to France and China is shrinking grain harvests and cutting inventories, heightening the risk of famine in some of the world's poorest nations. Importers, food manufacturers and livestock producers had hoped crop availability would improve after war-torn Ukraine resumed shipments from Black Sea ports this summer and U.S. farmers planted large crops.
Over at TechCrunch+, Alex Wilhelm wrote an excellent deep-dive into lunar infrastructure company Intuitive Machines' SPAC deal, which will see the combined entity valued at just north of $1 billion. It's a sign that the space SPAC craze isn't as dead as we all thought, despite plummeting stock prices of companies that went public last year, as well as a handful of mergers that were cancelled before they could be finalized.
NASA spacecraft to collide with asteroid to study planetary defense