Nasdaq continues fourth day of gains, megacap stock lead markets higher

The U.S. House plans to vote as early as next week on a slimmed-down version of legislation to provide tens of billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. On Tuesday, the Senate backed by 64 to 34 a procedural measure to set the stage for potential votes to pass the legislation in the Senate as soon as this week. The bill "is a major victory for American families and the American economy," Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers, calling it "a bold, bipartisan package that will lower costs for families here at home while reigniting American competitiveness on the world stage."