Nasdaq set to hit a 20-year record high

The Nasdaq (^IXIC) has been on a run recently and is on the path to reaching a record high not seen since 2003, while the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) is set to have its best year since 1999. In addition, Bespoke Investment Group released data showing the 60/40 investment strategy — a 60% allocation to equities and a 40% allocation to fixed income — is back to being a viable option.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the latest developments for market indices.

