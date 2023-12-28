Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,781.91
    +0.33 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,698.09
    +41.57 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.40
    -8.77 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.01
    -8.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    -2.14 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    2,077.70
    -15.40 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1071
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8500
    +0.0610 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2735
    -0.0066 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3470
    -0.2440 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,524.40
    -902.39 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.45
    -13.19 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,722.74
    -2.21 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,539.62
    -141.62 (-0.42%)
     

Nasdaq set to hit a 20-year record high

Nicholas Jacobino and Julie Hyman

The Nasdaq (^IXIC) has been on a run recently and is on the path to reaching a record high not seen since 2003, while the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) is set to have its best year since 1999. In addition, Bespoke Investment Group released data showing the 60/40 investment strategy — a 60% allocation to equities and a 40% allocation to fixed income — is back to being a viable option.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the latest developments for market indices.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement