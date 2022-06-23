NBA Draft: What to expect from Thursday’s event
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Thursday's NBA Draft event.
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Thursday's NBA Draft event.
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss business headlines, including Meta's headset prototypes, Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launching a media company, and the Fanatics CEO planning to sell his ownership stake in the 76ers.
Shareef O'Neal participated in a pre-draft workout on Tuesday with his father's former team, the Los Angeles Lakers
Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, who was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool after fainting, has yet to decide whether to return to the pool for her final event, the team said on Thursday.
There are credible rumblings in circulation that Irving, for starters, has indeed had some recent contact with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, his former Cleveland teammate, to presumably discuss a potential reunion in Hollywood. I'm told it ...
Apple picked up the rights to stream every MLS match on a new service within the Apple TV app beginning next season.
Check out Tom Brady's reaction to Rob Gronkowski's retirement, and a potential comeback
After tracking the market for more than a year, the NHL announced a league-wide, multiyear partnership with NFT platform Sweet on Thursday. The league will launch a blockchain marketplace for digital collectibles and video moments later this year, with a focus on engaging fans both online and in person. The NHLPA and NHL Alumni Association […]
Whether you're new to cycling or a seasoned rider, the gadgets on this list will help you get the most out of your bike.
That Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, Britain’s only two currently active grand-slam singles champions, are seemingly destined to be below their best at Wimbledon due to strikingly similar abdominal problems is not quite the freak occurrence it might initially appear.
New England’s classic uniforms are back, for at least one game in 2022. The Patriots announced today that they will wear their red jerseys and throwback helmets featuring the “Pat Patriot” logo, a Revolutionary War soldier snapping a football. There’s no immediate word on how many times the Patriots will wear the throwbacks, or for [more]
Bruton Smith, the motorsports pioneer who built Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1959, has died at the age of 95. His legacy includes Speedway Motorsports as well as Sonic Automotive.
Brooks Koepka is a big get for the Saudi-backed LIV series. He joins Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau as LIV's marquee names.
Smith was considered one of the most forward-thinking track operators and promoters in all of motorsports.
Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, said on Thursday it has signed a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo for the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As part of the multi-year agreement, the Portuguese soccer star and Binance will create a series of NFT collections for sale on the company's platform, the cryptocurrency exchange said, adding that the first collection would be released later this year. An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers, and the blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity and check who owns it.
Purdue men’s basketball confirmed that former NBA star Caleb Swanigan died at the age of 25. Get details on the athlete’s cause of death below.
Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
How much has Saquon Barkley potentially lost in the recent Bitcoin dive?
Avs GM Joe Sakic tapped Charlotte Grahame, who had recently retired after nearly 30 years with team, to help front office during Stanley Cup Final.
A drag queen story hour event for children in Hickory was cancelled and organizers said it’s due to recent political shifts, although the minor league baseball team hosting the event at their stadium said the decision was due to staffing issues.
Tom Brady isn't usually going to comment on what's happening with the Patriots.