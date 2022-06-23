U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,762.11
    +2.22 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,389.83
    -93.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,128.43
    +75.35 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.23
    -0.04 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.26
    -1.93 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.50
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.23 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0060 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0410
    -0.1150 (-3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8300
    -1.3100 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,330.97
    +151.09 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.59
    +2.37 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

NBA Draft: What to expect from Thursday’s event

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Thursday's NBA Draft event.

Recommended Stories