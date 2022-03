Associated Press

The New York Yankees exchanged proposed salaries with slugger Aaron Judge, who asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million on Tuesday and was offered $17 million. Judge's was the highest request among the 31 major league players who swapped figures with their teams before Tuesday's deadline, and the Yankees submitted the largest offer. The outfielder led the Yankees with a .287 batting average, 39 homers, 98 RBIs and .916 OPS last year in his healthiest and fullest season since 2017.