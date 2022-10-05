U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.05
    +1.53 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.30
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.38 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    -0.0097 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0149 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6050
    +0.4060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,137.46
    -97.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.68
    -1.73 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

NBA partners with Microsoft on new streaming app

Tech reporter Allie Garfinkle looks at the sports streaming landscape after the NBA announces a new partnership with Microsoft.

