NBA won’t play on Election Day in effort to encourage fans to vote

On Tuesday, for the first time, Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting -- and it'll be for a special general election to fill the state's only House seat following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. Three candidates advanced from a crowded special primary in June: Sarah Palin, the former Republican governor and 2008 vice-presidential nominee; Republican Nick Begich III, a businessman and former GOP aide; and Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola. The seat they are seeking to fill opened for the first time in almost 50 years in March, with Young's death.