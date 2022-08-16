NBA won’t play on Election Day in effort to encourage fans to vote
The NBA has announced that no games will be played on Election Day — November 8 — as part of a campaign to get fans to vote.
The NBA has announced that no games will be played on Election Day — November 8 — as part of a campaign to get fans to vote.
It’s been over two years since NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident in Los Angeles. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died on their way to a youth basketball event at the Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant will always be known as a basketball legend, but his legacy as a businessman is also impressive.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is among the guests at a Wyoming event hosted by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy the same day that Representative Liz Cheney faces a likely primary loss to a challenger backed by the Republican establishment, according to a person familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Lon
(Bloomberg) -- After years of revising and updating its election strategy, Meta Platforms Inc. is pulling out a familiar playbook for the US midterms, sticking with many of the same tactics it used during the 2020 general election to handle political ads and fight misinformation.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Lon
While smaller broadcasting companies may worry they can’t afford a bidding war with the tech giants, analysts say the fate of sports streaming doesn’t lie solely in who has the most money but rather the brand loyalty.
A Republican last won an election for Indiana's first congressional district in the 1928 election, when Calvin Coolidge was president.
"They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said.
NBA took another step in promoting its players, staff and fans to go out and vote.
Brennan is reportedly retiring from football after being informed he will not win the starting job for the Tigers.
Check out the results from the official Dana White's Contender Series 50 fighter weigh-ins in Las Vegas.
Turner is one of the most credible stretch bigs in the NBA. As someone who is far more likely to pop than roll after picking for his ball-handler, maybe the only better fit next to Simmons is Karl-Anthony Towns.
But it may be too late to stop him.
A young fan enjoying a glizzy at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago had an unfortunate turn of events.
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
A’ja Wilson is making women in sports proud with her latest historic moment.
Rep. Liz Cheney is hoping to convince enough Democrats to switch parties and vote for her in Tuesday's Republican primary so she can fend off a challenge from Harriet Hageman.
On Tuesday, for the first time, Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting -- and it'll be for a special general election to fill the state's only House seat following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. Three candidates advanced from a crowded special primary in June: Sarah Palin, the former Republican governor and 2008 vice-presidential nominee; Republican Nick Begich III, a businessman and former GOP aide; and Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola. The seat they are seeking to fill opened for the first time in almost 50 years in March, with Young's death.
Auburn football is unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. Here's how close the Tigers were to making the rankings.
Easton Oliverson sustained a serious head injury, but is now awake and doing better.
Here's what ESPN thinks about Florida's first-year head coach.
Deshaun Watson faced boos and even some profane chants in his first Browns start in Jacksonville. Teammate Joel Bitonio downplayed its impact.