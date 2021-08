Associated Press

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was given a rousing welcome as he arrived home in India on Monday after winning the men’s javelin event in Tokyo and securing the country’s first-ever athletics gold. In a cricket-mad country, Chopra’s Olympic win was seen as a triumph for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, catapulting the 23-year-old to stardom. Hundreds of people gathered at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet Chopra, who gave the V-for-victory sign as he looked over the crowd.