Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,848.49
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,842.00
    -159.81 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,354.25
    -6.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.05
    -11.33 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.45
    -0.31 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.00
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0050 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1490
    +0.0550 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2655
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.5610
    +0.5830 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,418.07
    -1,178.75 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.73
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

'Negative catalyst' ahead for Home Depot, Lowe's: Analyst

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

Oppenheimer & Co. Managing Director & Senior Analyst Brian Nagel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his decision to downgrade Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) based on a cautious near-term outlook, though still bullish long-term. A key catalyst he points to is guidance, as both "essentially missed their guidances throughout '23" and are "likely to take a very conservative tact towards this initial outlook for '24" which could disappoint.

Nagel stresses both companies are "very well run" with strong long-term positioning. However, he believes investors can get "better entry points" in Home Depot and Lowe's that will put investors in a better position to "play the long-term success" of those stocks.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

Advertisement