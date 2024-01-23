'Negative catalyst' ahead for Home Depot, Lowe's: Analyst

Oppenheimer & Co. Managing Director & Senior Analyst Brian Nagel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his decision to downgrade Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) based on a cautious near-term outlook, though still bullish long-term. A key catalyst he points to is guidance, as both "essentially missed their guidances throughout '23" and are "likely to take a very conservative tact towards this initial outlook for '24" which could disappoint.

Nagel stresses both companies are "very well run" with strong long-term positioning. However, he believes investors can get "better entry points" in Home Depot and Lowe's that will put investors in a better position to "play the long-term success" of those stocks.

