Netflix downgraded to 'Peer Perform' by Wolfe Research

1
Akiko Fujita and Nicholas Jacobino

Wolfe Research downgraded streamer Netflix (NFLX) from "Outperform" to "Peer Perform." Wolfe Research Analyst Peter Supino cited concerns with the streaming giant's 2024 growth forecast, given the slow adoption of its new ad tier among other issues. Yahoo Finance Entertainment Reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down the downgrade and overall outlook for the streaming service landscape amid the ongoing Hollywood actors' strike.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

