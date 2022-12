PureWow

*Drum roll* It's finally here! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to tell their story in a new Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan. Today, Netflix released the first official teaser for the upcoming project. The video was uploaded to YouTube, as well as the streaming service's official Instagram page. The caption read, “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” Check out the clip below. The teaser begins with black-and-white images of the Duke and Duc