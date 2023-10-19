Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.75
    -8.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,747.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,007.25
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.00
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    -0.33 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.40
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +0.51 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7740
    -0.0480 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,320.20
    -256.85 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.49
    -5.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.86
    -72.14 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,430.62
    -611.63 (-1.91%)
     

Netflix hikes prices, smashes user growth forecast

Reuters Videos

STORY: Netflix is raising prices again.

In the U.S., the top-tier ad-free plan now costs $22.99 per month, up by $3.

The changes were rolled out Wednesday (October 18) alongside an earnings report...

... that also announced Netflix's strongest quarterly uptick in new customers since health-crisis lockdowns began in 2020.

The video streaming giant gained 9 million new subscribers globally in the third quarter this year, hitting a total of 247 million by the end of September.

That increase far surpassed analyst estimates, and sent Netflix shares soaring in after-hours trade.

The subscriber gains came after a crackdown on password sharing...

... while Netflix also touted successes from new shows such as the live-action remake of manga series "One Piece".

Legal drama "Suits", starring Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, also became the most-watched title across the U.S. after it hit the platform.

Netflix told shareholders it sees "increased opportunities to license more hit titles".

It now forecasts fourth-quarter revenue of just under $8.7 billion, slightly below expectations.

The writer and actor strikes prompted the firm to revise its projections on content spending.

It now expects to spend $13 billion in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of $17 billion, assuming the studios reach a settlement with striking actors "in the near future."

Advertisement