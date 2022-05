Motley Fool

Aerospace behemoth Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock took a 2.5% hit on Monday after Bloomberg reported that China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) is delaying acceptance of deliveries of more than 100 Boeing 737 MAX jetliners to 2025 or later. The good news is that Boeing stock is turning around and regaining altitude this morning, up 3.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on a note from JPMorgan that argues the news is "not as stark" as it first appeared to be. Contradicting Bloomberg's read on the situation, JP observes that China Southern not saying it plans to accept deliveries through 2024 is not the same thing as China Southern saying it will not accept the planes, reports TheFly.com today.