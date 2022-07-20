U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,959.90
    +23.21 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,874.84
    +47.79 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,897.65
    +184.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.95
    +28.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.30
    -16.40 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    -0.0045 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1980
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2400
    +0.0700 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,385.44
    -49.47 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.38
    -11.32 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Netflix loses 970,000 subscribers, set to launch ad-supported tier in 2023

  • NFLX

Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal discusses Netflix earnings and what the streaming giant's expectations are for the remainder of the year.

