Netflix loses 970,000 subscribers, set to launch ad-supported tier in 2023

Reuters Videos

STORY: Germany is nearing a bailout deal for troubled gas supplier Uniper - and it could mean higher prices for consumers.Reuters sources say the German government will take a 30% stake in the firm.Uniper has been battered by soaring gas prices, which it hasn’t been able to pass on to consumers.Now that could change.The sources say the deal will allow the utility to pass on some costs.Though it’s not clear how much, or what steps may be taken to protect households.The deal reportedly could be finalized this week, though Berlin is still grappling with how to share out the costs.It’s in talks with Uniper’s Finnish parent firm, Fortum.There was no immediate comment from either company.A German government spokesperson would only say that officials were working urgently on a solution.The EU has accused Russia of restricting gas supplies as way to exert pressure.That’s strongly denied by Moscow.