Netflix scales back pay transparency for high-level execs
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that high-level Netflix executives have lost access to colleague pay information.
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) video gaming business has been in bad shape over the past year as the demand for graphics cards used in personal computers (PCs) has dropped sharply after two solid years of growth in 2020 and 2021. The chipmaker recently announced that it is bringing its RTX 4080 graphics cards to GeForce Now -- Nvidia's cloud gaming service. The RTX 4080 is one of Nvidia's top-of-the-line graphics cards that brings about a huge improvement over its predecessor, the RTX 3080.
After an All-American committed to the Orange and Blue, the Gators have moved up two spots in 247Sports' 2023 recruiting rankings
Mount St. Mary Catholic High School's Vice Principal Whitney Faires and school counselor Mallory Tecmire have each resigned, effective March 1.
At rehabbed Globes, "The Fabelmans," "Banshees of Inisherin" triumph; Golden Globes fashion includes looks from Billy Poter and Heidi Klum; Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape counts. (Jan. 11)
In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]
S3 Partners Head of Predictive Analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock, a looming bankruptcy, volatility across meme stocks, investor sentiment, and the outlook for Apple.
AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Citi analyst’s bullish pre-earnings calls on Tesla.
In the first of what's apparently intended to be an annual series, SoFi released its SoFi Investor Study. For the latter period, most (93%) of the respondents continued to invest in various financial investments despite the often high market volatility. Certificates of desposits (CDs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) also served as popular alternatives.
Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy. Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection.
Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.
The past year has been terrible for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 50% thanks to multiple headwinds that include the broader stock market sell-off owing to a hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing semiconductor demand, and concerns that the economy may be headed for a recession in 2023. AMD stock carries a price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months as per a consensus estimate of 38 analysts. Or will the semiconductor market's weakness catch up with AMD and send the stock lower?
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to incredible performance. The company's market-crushing track record has earned Buffett the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," and he's considered by many to be the single best investor in history. Sporting a market capitalization of roughly $700 billion, Berkshire Hathaway stands as the world's sixth-largest publicly traded company, and it's delivered phenomenal returns for long-term shareholders.
Notable business headlines include the resignation of several top Rivian executives after a tough 2022, LVMH naming new Louis Vuitton CEO amid plans to restructure, and Credit Suisse possibly halving its bonus pool.
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Choosing solid dividend stocks can be tricky. Buying a stock with a really high dividend yield is tempting, but many stocks with high dividends got that way because their share prices have plummeted. Many stocks with high yields also have high dividend payout ratios, meaning a company devotes much of its earnings to those dividends.
Openly discussing the topic can be uncomfortable. But you've probably wondered who can be considered truly rich and whether you fit that definition (or ever will). According to Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey, the average American thinks being rich means … Continue reading → The post How Do You Know If You Are Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Investors focused on dividend stocks soon learn that this axiom provides fair warning: Sometimes dividend yields are too good to be true. Income investors scouring the equity markets these days looking for yield would do well to do a reality check and better determine if some of the great dividends popping up are actually sustainable. It is critical to keep this in mind when thinking about dividend stocks.
