Netflix set to livestream 2023 SAG awards through its YouTube channel
Yahoo Finance Live breaks down Netflix's latest streaming deal with the Screen Actors Guild's awards ceremonies.
Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal details why Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are bullish on Warner Bros. Discovery stock in 2023.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock had a challenging year in 2022, but what does 2023 hold for the leading e-commerce giant? In this episode, Jamie breaks down whether Amazon stock could bounce back in 2023, or if shareholders are in for another rough year.
The tailor caught up in the middle of the bridesmaid dress fight between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is speaking out.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) have more than a few similarities. Both are legacy media companies that recently launched streaming services. Warner Bros. Discovery owns HBOMax and Discovery+, while Paramount is the parent of Paramount+.
That's one way to make a splash.
Popular social media websites and apps rarely stay the same for long, as their creators are always looking for ways to maximize their profits. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have done so many times over the years, and often in ways their users don't like. Instagram has made a major shift towards video in light of TikTok's format becoming so enormously popular, with Instagram head Adam Mosseri saying in a 2021 video he posted that it was "no longer a photo sharing app".
One of the very first things that Queen Elizabeth II wanted to know after meeting Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was what the then-actor thought of Donald Trump. Prince Harry recounted the first face-to-face his now-wife had with his grandmother in his memoir “Spare,” released Tuesday. The 38-year-old member of the British royal family said…
All of India is rejoicing after the historic Golden Globe win for the “Naatu Naatu” song in S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR.” Composer M.M. Keeravani, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava won the award, which is a first for India, in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category. Rajamouli, Keeravani and the film’s leads Ram Charan […]
The best dressed of the Golden Globes red carpet 2023.
Suddenly, leaving behind $28 billion doesn't hit quite as hard.
During her Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech, Michelle Yeoh hushed a pianist attempting to encourage her exit. At the start of her acceptance speech, Yeoh highlighted her fight against racism, sexism and ageism in Hollywood. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here,” the Golden Globes winner stated.
National Football League ratings for the just-concluded 2022-23 regular season are expected to be down about 3% from a year earlier, a decline that is primarily because of the move of “Thursday Night Football” to Amazon com Inc.’s Prime Video. During the 2021-22 season, the NFL averaged 17.1 million viewers per game, which was its highest average in six years. “Thursday Night Football,” which for the first time this season was available to most of the country only through streaming, averaged 9.58 million viewers, Nielsen said, a number that includes viewership from local TV stations carrying the games in the markets of the two competing teams.
The platform has facilitated successful NFT drops from artists like Micah Johnson, Drifter Shoots and Refik Anadol, bridging the gap between Web2 platforms and Web3 technology.
The one glaring exception to Spare’s impact may be on the person Harry least expected.
Harry reveals many private details about his life in his new memoir, Spare, including his first big argument with Meghan in which he said he was "cruel" and "harsh" to her.
Eddie Murphy used his Golden Globes speech to crack a joke about the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.The actor joked that one of the most important lessons he learned was to “Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”, causing the audience to erupt into laughter.Eddie Murphy was awarded the Cecil B DeMille award for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment” at the 70th Golden Globe awards held in weather-stricken Los Angeles, on 10 January 2023.Golden Globes 2023, NBC
We’ve gotten quite a few bombshells from Prince Harry’s memoir, from how he’s grieved the loss of his mother Princess Diana, to the way his wife Meghan Markle was treated. But there’s another thing fans have been itching to figure out what happened: Why did he and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy call it quits for […]
Alphabet's (GOOGL) subsidiary Google is rolling out a redesigned Library tab to provide an enhanced experience to iOS and Android users.
Who Prince Harry thanks, and doesn't thank, is extremely interesting.
The much-maligned Globes returned to TV with some passionate speeches, misguided wisecracks and a cheerleading Brad Pitt.