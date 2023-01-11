U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,969.61
    +50.36 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.01
    +268.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,931.67
    +189.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.05
    +21.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    +2.59 (+3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.70
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0756
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4210
    +0.2290 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,543.60
    +99.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.55
    +2.83 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Netflix set to livestream 2023 SAG awards through its YouTube channel

Yahoo Finance Live breaks down Netflix's latest streaming deal with the Screen Actors Guild's awards ceremonies.

