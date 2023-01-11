Netflix set to livestream 2023 SAG awards through its YouTube channel

The Wall Street Journal

National Football League ratings for the just-concluded 2022-23 regular season are expected to be down about 3% from a year earlier, a decline that is primarily because of the move of “Thursday Night Football” to Amazon com Inc.’s Prime Video. During the 2021-22 season, the NFL averaged 17.1 million viewers per game, which was its highest average in six years. “Thursday Night Football,” which for the first time this season was available to most of the country only through streaming, averaged 9.58 million viewers, Nielsen said, a number that includes viewership from local TV stations carrying the games in the markets of the two competing teams.