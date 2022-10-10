Netflix stock rises amid ad revenue forecasts from J.P. Morgan
J.P. Morgan estimates that Netflix could make as much as $1.2 billion from its ad-tier service in 2023.
Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 4.5% as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday, following another analyst weighing in with a warning for investors. This has sent Nvidia shares down 60% year to date. Nvidia stands to lose $400 million in quarterly revenue.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).
It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the dip in Tesla stock after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the automaker.
The hydrogen and fuel cell market has come under increased media spotlight
Walgreens (WBA) is expected to have registered growth in Q4 in its U.S. retail pharmacy business, banking on demand for vaccinations and tests amid the ongoing series of contagious virus spread.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two of the most innovative companies in the world. It's understandable that stock market investors would want to know which stock is a better buy. In this video, I will answer the question of which is a better buy.
Shares of Ford Motor Co. were hit hard Monday by UBS analyst Patrick Hummel's recommendation that investors sell, as the auto industry is facing a worrisome U-turn from undersupply to oversupply.
A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.
Intel (INTC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Growth stocks are taking a beating in 2022 due to higher borrowing costs that are delaying expansion plans and negatively impacting
Microsoft (MSFT) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.
The ongoing hawkish interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and inflationary pressures from high oil prices and the Russian invasion of
There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.